Irene Lee Notice
LEE
Irene Mary
née Littlewood

Passed away peacefully after a long illness, on 15th March and of Braithwell,
aged 79 years.

The dearly loved wife of the late Ralph Lee,
dear mum of Cheryl and Rachael and mother-in-law of Robert and Ashley,
also, the much-loved grandma of
Jamie, Louise, Alex and Luke
and treasured sister of the late Margaret.

A private funeral service will take place
at St James' Church, Braithwell
followed by interment in the churchyard.

Donations if desired may be sent to
Bowel Cancer UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020
