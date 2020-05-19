Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Newell

Notice Condolences

Iris Newell Notice
NEWELL
Iris
Formerly of Eggborough, North Yorkshire. On 15th May 2020, Iris passed away peacefully at Calderdale Hospital,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Raymond Newell, much loved mother of Grant and Beverley, mum in law to Beverley and Dave and a loving grandma to Thomas, Alexander, Jordan and Ashley and
great grandma to Charlotte and Oliver.
A private family cremation due to
current circumstances.
Donations in Iris' memory direct to
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -