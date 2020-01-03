|
|
|
CRAWFORD IRVING
Passed away peacefully at
St Gemma's Hospice on
23rd December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved Husband of Audrey, wonderful Father of Tim and Gary,
dearest Father In Law and treasured Grandpa and
Great Grandpapa.
Funeral Service at the
Parish Church of St John
The Baptist, Adel on Monday
13th January 2020 at 12.30pm
No flowers please.
Donations for St Gemma's Hospice,
with a collection box provided
at the service.
All enquiries please contact:
G H Dovener & Son Funeral Services
267 Otley Road,
Leeds, LS16 5LN
Tel: 0113 2249788
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 3, 2020