|
|
|
WILLIAMS
Ivor
Retired National Coal Board
General Manager.
Passed away peacefully on
6th March 2020 aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Winifred Williams. Much loved Father to Jane.
A very dear Grandad to Rebecca,
Brother-in-law to Florence Spurdens
and Uncle to Elizabeth.
Funeral service at Pontefract Crematorium, Wakefield Road Pontefract WF8 4HA
on Monday 30th March at 12.20pm.
Enquiries to Ronald Cogan & Sons,
North Ferriby 01482 631740.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 17, 2020