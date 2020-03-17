Home

C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
12:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Wakefield Road
Pontefract
Ivor Williams Notice
WILLIAMS
Ivor
Retired National Coal Board
General Manager.
Passed away peacefully on
6th March 2020 aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Winifred Williams. Much loved Father to Jane.
A very dear Grandad to Rebecca,
Brother-in-law to Florence Spurdens
and Uncle to Elizabeth.
Funeral service at Pontefract Crematorium, Wakefield Road Pontefract WF8 4HA
on Monday 30th March at 12.20pm.
Enquiries to Ronald Cogan & Sons,
North Ferriby 01482 631740.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 17, 2020
