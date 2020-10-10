|
|
|
FENWICK Ivy
(née Crathorne) On October 5th, peacefully at home
aged 98.
Much loved wife of the late David.
Cherished Mum to Anthony, Barry,
Stephen, Ian, Irene and Jeanette.
Loving Gran to Stephanie, Karl, Jessica, Adam, Mandy, Daniel, Donna,
Luke, Lewis and Alice.
Loving Mother-in-Law to Aileen,
Chris, Alison and Val.
Loving Great Gran and Great Great Gran.
Sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
A small private service will be held on
the 20th October 2020 at St Johns the
Baptist Church in Bewholme.
Ivy will then be laid to rest in the
church cemetery.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020