Fenwick Ivy
1922-2020 Anthony, Barry, Stephen, Ian, Irene & Jeanette would like to express their sincere thanks to extended family, friends and neighbours for their love support and messages of sympathy following the recent passing of Ivy their mother.
They would like to thank Co-op Funeral Services at Haxby for the considerate and sincere way in which the funeral arrangements have been handled and also Rev. Andrew Simpson for the beautiful service carried out at Bewholme Church on the 20th October.
Ivy now rests in peace at her birthplace alongside her parents and sister Mary.
Thank you also for the sum of £280 donated to Bewholme Church in memory of Ivy.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 23, 2020