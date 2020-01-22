|
|
|
WADSWORTH
Ivy Kenyon
On January 17th 2020, peacefully at Connaught Court, Fulford.
Ivy aged 103 years, formerly of Shelley, Norwood Green and Bradford.
Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond.
Ivy will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Service and Committal at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Thursday January 30th at 10.00 am.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK for which a plate will be provided
at the Service.
All enquiries to Dene End Funeral Home, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.
Tel 01484 602901.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 22, 2020