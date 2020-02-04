Home

WADSWORTH
Ivy Kenyon
The family of the late Mrs Ivy Kenyon Wadsworth wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations to Dementia UK received
in their sad bereavement.
Many thanks to all the staff of Connaught Court for their devoted care and kindness and to Lynne Green for her visit and comforting service also to the Roundhill Inn for the catering and to Tony, Helen and staff at Dene End Funeral Home, Kirkburton, Huddersfield for their professional
handling of the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 4, 2020
