Bell
Jack
Of Driffield East Riding of Yorkshire

Passed away peacefully
on 24th June 2020, aged 94 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Barbara, much loved dad of Christine.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

A private service will be held in
Jack's memory.
Donations in memory of Jack can
be made to Marie curie, if desired.


All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
Easterfield House, 1 New Road, Driffield,
YO25 5DL, Tel. 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020
