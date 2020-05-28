|
|
|
FEATHER
Jack
of East Ardsley, passed away on the
19th of May in his 80th year.
Jack, loving husband to the late Pam,
loving father to Neil, Michael and Jonathan.
Much loved GanGan to
Rebecca, Ethan, Bronwyn and Hannah,
and a wonderful friend to
all that crossed his path.
Private family funeral will take place
due to the Coronavirus restrictions.
A memorial celebration of his
life will take place later in the year.
Donations to
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society
in his name would be most appreciated.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 28, 2020