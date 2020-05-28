Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Feather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Feather

Notice Condolences

Jack Feather Notice
FEATHER
Jack
of East Ardsley, passed away on the
19th of May in his 80th year.
Jack, loving husband to the late Pam,
loving father to Neil, Michael and Jonathan.
Much loved GanGan to
Rebecca, Ethan, Bronwyn and Hannah,
and a wonderful friend to
all that crossed his path.
Private family funeral will take place
due to the Coronavirus restrictions.
A memorial celebration of his
life will take place later in the year.
Donations to
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society
in his name would be most appreciated.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -