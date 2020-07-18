Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Jack Naylor

Notice Condolences

Jack Naylor Notice
NAYLOR JACK WHARTON Passed away peacefully,
at his home in Tickhill
on 5th July 2020
aged 95 years.

The much-loved husband of the
late Joan Naylor, dear father of
Andrew and Hilary, father-in-law
of Ann and Simon, grandpa of
Rachel, Laura, Mary, David and
Eleanor also, a dear great grandpa
and brother.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
St Mary's Church, Tickhill and
Age UK, c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2020
