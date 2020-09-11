|
|
|
FIRMAN Jacqueline Anne Coult (known as Jackie Firmani)
Passed away at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Tuesday 1st September.
Beloved Wife to Peter in life and on stage. A loving Mother to Nigel,
Richard and Eleanor and devoted
Sister to Michael.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
25th September 2020 at 11:20am.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 11, 2020