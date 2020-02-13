Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30
Snape Methodist Church
James Blackah Notice
BLACKAH
James Herbert FCA
Peacefully on February 5th, in
Hillcrest Care Home after a long illness.
Jim, aged 81 years, of Snape.
Beloved husband of Ann, loving father and father in law of Royston and Anna, grandfather of Jamie and Jasmine,
and a dear brother of Anne.
Funeral service to be held at
Snape Methodist Church
on Monday February 24th, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 13, 2020
