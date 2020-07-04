Home

James Hather Notice
HATHER
James Trevor
(Jim of Farmdale Supplies)
Passed away peacefully on 26th June
aged 80 years of Kirkbymoorside,
formerly of Farndale.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Sonja. Tim, Beth and Ben, Zoe, Andy,
Harrison and Scarlett.
Due to the current situation a private cremation will take place at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
Donations if desired may be given for Easingwold Renal Unit c/o
W Bumby and Son Funeral Directors,
38 Dove Way, Kirkbymoorside YO62 6NR
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020
