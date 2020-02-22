Home

Lightowler
James Edgar
(Ted)
Passed away peacefully in Airedale Hospital on February 8th 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of Norah
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Friday February 28th at 10.50 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be given to The British Heart Foundation. A collection will be available at the service.
All enquiries to H Eaton & Sons, Ilkley
01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020
