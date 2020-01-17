Home

McIlvenny
James
James died peacefully at home on
10th January 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Molly McIlvenny and in his later years beloved partner of Mrs Judy Raby.
Survived and dearly loved by his
two children, three grandchildren
and two great grandchildren.
Funeral to be held at Nab Wood Crematorium on 31st January at 2.10pm.
No flowers please but donations in his memory to Manorlands Sue Ryder Hospice gratefully received.
All enquiries to HH Birch (01274) 583467
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 17, 2020
