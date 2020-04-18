|
MOXON
Dr. James William Alexander
'Bill'
Died peacefully at Bilton Hall Nursing Home on 9th April 2020 aged 90.
One of life's colourful characters, husband of Elspeth (Betty) for 61 years, father of John, James & Helen and proud grandpa to Beth, Kate, Annasofie, Zachary, Eleanor and Owen and much loved brother of Pauline.
Educated at Sedbergh School and Leeds University, honing his medical skills in the Royal Army Medical Corps, he spent thirty years as a much respected GP in Leeds where he was also Honorary Medical Officer to the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and instrumental in setting up Exercise
ECG testing for the pioneering
Leeds based 'Heartwatch' cardiac rehabilitation programme. A talented woodworker and gardener he also loved his sports and became a very proficient low handicap golfer who thrived on the competition and the camaraderie.
He will be much missed
by his family and many friends.
Private family funeral due to
current restrictions.
A memorial event to be arranged as and when allowed. No flowers please but donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation or Yorkshire Air Ambulance at https://bill-moxon.muchloved.com
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020