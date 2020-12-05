Home

Marshall Jane November 26th 2020
peacefully in hospital, aged 83 years,
Jane Marshall (née Lees),
of Hampsthwaite (formerly of Kearby),
beloved wife of Edwin,
dearly loved mum of
Robert, Ruth and Helen,
much loved mother-in-law of
Jenny, Tony and Andrew,
loving grandma of Emily, Jessica, Annabelle, Edward and George.
If friends wish to pay their respects,
the cortege will travel along
Hampsthwaite Main Street
leaving home at 10.30am.
The funeral service and interment
will take place privately.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020
