Janet Megginson

Janet Megginson Notice
Megginson Janet Pauline Beloved wife of the late
Stewart Megginson of Kirkburn Grange.
Much Loved Mother, Grandmother
and Mother in law.
Passed away peacefully on the
19th August 2020 after a short
illness, aged 84 years.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 3rd September 2020 at
All Saints Church, Kilham, East Riding
of Yorkshire, 11:45am, followed by
a private family committal.
Please be aware that only 30 people are
allowed in church but it would be lovely if
people would like to gather outside safely.
Family flowers only please but donations
can be made on the day in memory of
Janet to All Saints Church, Kilham.
All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House
1 New Road, Driffield, YO25 5DL
01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 22, 2020
