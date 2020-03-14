Home

Janet Middleton Notice
MIDDLETON
Janet Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully on
March 7th in Hospital after a short illness bravely borne and of Hatfield Woodhouse, aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late John,
loving Mum of Dawn, Stephen, Gillian
and Nigel, Mother-in-law of Geoff, Julie
and Jennette, also a much loved
Grandma and Sister.
Sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held in
St Lawrence Parish Church, Hatfield, on Thursday 19th March at 11-00am followed by interment in Hatfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donation in lieu for
The Stroke Unit, Ward 16 D R I.
A plate will be provided in Church.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020
