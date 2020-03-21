Home

Notice

Janet Middleton Notice
MIDDLETON
Janet Elizabeth
Dawn, Stephen, Gillian and Nigel would like to thank everyone for all the many thoughtful expressions of condolences following the sad loss of our dear mum.
Special mention to Beryl Adamson for the comforting service, also thank you to Patricia Parker for the catering,
Charlottes Florists for the beautiful flowers, and B.A.Wright & Sons for their efficiency and attention to detail.
Sincere thanks go to the stroke unit at DRI for their care and dedication shown to
Janet and family.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020
