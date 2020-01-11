|
|
|
WARD
Janet Marian
(nee Bell)
Peacefully on Christmas day,
after a short illness, Janet, aged 90,
of Thornton-Le-Moor.
Cherished wife of the late
George Ridley Ward, adored sister of Rosemary, beloved aunt and sister-in-law and treasured friend.
Funeral Service will take place at
St John the Baptist's Church, Kirby Wiske, on Thursday 16th January at 2.30pm,
prior to committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations gratefully received for
Cancer Research and the Church.
Enquiries to Barthram Funeral Service, Northallerton, 01609 777 255
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020