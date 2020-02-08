Home

WARD
Janet Marian
The family of the late Janet Ward
would like to thank all relatives and friends for their cards and flowers, and for their kind support and generosity in raising funds for Kirby Wiske Church and Cancer Research UK in her memory.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff of
The Coach House Nursing Home, Ripon,
and Granby Ward at Harrogate District Hospital; the constant care Janet
received was exemplary.
Thank you also to the Rev. Jenni Lane, Barthram Funeral Service
and Rebecca Eynon Flowers for their consideration and kindness.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020
