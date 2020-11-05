|
Benericetti Jean
Passed away peacefully at the
age of 91 beside her beloved grandson Jack on the 26th of October.
She was the loving wife of the late Mario Benericetti and Mother of the late John Benericetti.
A small funeral service with current restrictions will take place at
York Crematorium on the 9th of November. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Please make enquiries with Joseph Geldart & Sons at
0113 258 2134.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 5, 2020