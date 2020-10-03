|
|
|
Frame Jean Passed away peacefully in
Scarborough Hospital on
20th September 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of Malcolm, much loved mum of Chris and daughter-in-law Penny.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon at 12.30pm.
Please be aware only 30 people are
allowed in the Crematorium and
please consider the family.
Donations can be made in Jean's memory
to the Donkey Sanctuary and
Children In Need.
All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House
1 New Road, Driffield, YO25 5DL
01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020