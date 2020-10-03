Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Naylor
1 New Rd
Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 5DL
01377 337503
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Frame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Frame

Notice Condolences

Jean Frame Notice
Frame Jean Passed away peacefully in
Scarborough Hospital on
20th September 2020,
aged 94 years.

Beloved wife of Malcolm, much loved mum of Chris and daughter-in-law Penny.

Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon at 12.30pm.
Please be aware only 30 people are
allowed in the Crematorium and
please consider the family.

Donations can be made in Jean's memory
to the Donkey Sanctuary and
Children In Need.

All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House
1 New Road, Driffield, YO25 5DL
01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -