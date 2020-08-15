Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Megginson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Megginson

Notice Condolences

Jean Megginson Notice
Megginson Jean Passed peacefully following a long illness on Tuesday 11th August 2020 aged 88 years. Much loved and will be greatly missed by Esther and Ben, Debbie, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A privately attended family service will be taking place, with donations in memory of Jean being gratefully received for 'Downright Special'. These may be sent to
GM Sharp, Funeral Directors,
Cranwell Road, Driffield.
Telephone 01377 240503.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -