Megginson Jean Passed peacefully following a long illness on Tuesday 11th August 2020 aged 88 years. Much loved and will be greatly missed by Esther and Ben, Debbie, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A privately attended family service will be taking place, with donations in memory of Jean being gratefully received for 'Downright Special'. These may be sent to
GM Sharp, Funeral Directors,
Cranwell Road, Driffield.
Telephone 01377 240503.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2020