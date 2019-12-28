Home

Jean Mills

MILLS
Jean Patricia
Died 19th December 2019 peacefully at home, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond,
mother of Michael, Anne, Pamela, Neil and Roger and a much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for her warm, generous and cheerful personality.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 7th January at 2:20pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Martin House Hospice.
All enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 28, 2019
