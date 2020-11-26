Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Rust Jean (née Bramley) On November 23rd 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Sunningdale Nursing Home, Rawdon, Jean aged 94 years.
The wife of the late Dr Jack H Rust, mother of Michael and the late David. Loving Grandmother of Simon, Timothy, Jenny, Matthew, Rebecca, Katy & Daniel.
Dearest Great Grandmother of Elliot & Oliver, Esther & Monty and Isla & Oliver. Dear Mother In Law of Angela and Christine.
Due to Covid restrictions the funeral service and interment shall be private, however, donations appreciated to Warley St John's church. Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service, Halifax. Tel: 01422 354094
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 26, 2020
