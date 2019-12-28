|
|
|
SCHOFIELD
Jean
(Formerly Monkman)
Peacefully in the
Beechwood Place Nursing Home, Norton on December 19th 2019 aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Bryan
and the late Eric Monkman.
Loving mum of Judith and John,
precious mum-in-law, step-mum,
granny and great granny.
A service of committal will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday 6th January at 11.15am followed by a service to celebrate the life of Jean at St Marys Priory Church, Old Malton at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired, will go to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Church Funds.
All enquiries to
E & AR Agar Funeral Directors, Malton
Tel: 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 28, 2019