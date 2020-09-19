|
|
|
Wallis Jean Aged 88 years of
Park Top Farm, Marske in Swaledale,
passed away peacefully at home on
September 12th, surrounded by her family.
Dearly loved wife of Robert,
much loved and cherished mam to
Ken, Shirley, Pam and David,
a dear mother in law, devoted gran,
great gran and beloved sister.
A private service will take place at
St Edmunds Church, Marske on
Wednesday September 23rd 2020
at 2.30pm followed by
burial in the churchyard.
The cortege will travel through the
village at approximately 2.20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be
given in cheque form please for
The Great North Air Ambulance
and Church Funds.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2020