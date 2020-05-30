Or Copy this URL to Share

FEATHERSTONE

Jeffrey

Peacefully on 22nd May,

aged 83 years, of Kirkbymoorside,

formally of Hutton Le Hole.

Private burial service to take place at Kirkbymoorside Town cemetery,

family only please.

Followed by a service of thanksgiving

to be arranged at a later date.

Enquiries to W Bumby and Son

01751 432737



