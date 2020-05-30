FEATHERSTONE
Jeffrey
Peacefully on 22nd May,
aged 83 years, of Kirkbymoorside,
formally of Hutton Le Hole.
Private burial service to take place at Kirkbymoorside Town cemetery,
family only please.
Followed by a service of thanksgiving
to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to W Bumby and Son
01751 432737
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.