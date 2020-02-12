|
|
|
STIRKE
Jeffrey Baines
On February 3rd, peacefully in hospital
aged 87 years, of The Arches,
Newton le Willows.
Beloved husband of the late Anne,
dearly loved father of Peter and Richard, much loved father-in-law of Suzanne and Janet and a loving grandad to Philippa, Timothy, Laurence and Matthew.
Funeral service at
St Patrick's Church Patrick Brompton on Wednesday 19th February at 1.00pm followed by private family interment.
Donations if desired in lieu of flowers
will be shared between the
Great North Air Ambulance and
church funds (plate in church).
Will friends please meet at the church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 12, 2020