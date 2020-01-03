|
DARVILL
Jennifer
On 14th December 2019,
peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice
after a long illness bravely borne,
Jennifer aged 73 years.
A much loved wife, mum and granny.
The service will take place at
The Parish Church of St Margaret,
Queen's Road, Ilkley, LS29 9QL
on Friday 10th January at 12 noon.
Would friends please accept this the
only intimation and kindly
meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to be shared between St Margaret's Church and
St Gemma's Hospice for which
a plate will be provided at the service.
At the family's request no
mourning clothes to be worn.
Enquiries J E Spence Funeral Service,
Tel: 0113 2682842.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 3, 2020