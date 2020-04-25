|
|
|
Walker
Jerusha Elizabeth
(Betty)
Formerly of Rowland Hall, Newsholme.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 19th April 2020, aged 100 years old.
Beloved Wife of the late David.
Loving Mother of Mary-Ellis, in law Eddie, and the late James and Philip.
Devoted Grandma to Daniel, David and Matthew, partners Lucy, Sam, and Lucy. Special GG to Ellis, Seth and Evelyn.
Forever in our hearts.
Private family cremation on
Tuesday 5th May at
Haltemprice Crematorium.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020