AXON
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Jill Axon B.Ed. J.P. announces her passing after a brief illness,
on 23rd June 2020, at the age of 77.
Jill passed away peacefully at her home in Nidd, North Yorkshire and will be lovingly remembered by Anthony, her husband for 54 years and her three children Patrick, Andrew and Antonia. Jill will also be fondly remembered by her ten grandchildren Maisie, James, Tilly, Grace, Amelie, Minnie, Seth, Pippa, Antigone and Elsie.
She will forever be remembered
by her many dear friends.
Jill began her teaching career in Hackney and then Chingford before the family moved to Yorkshire where she taught for many happy years at Froebelian School.
She later accepted a role as a Governor of the school. Jill cared deeply for her community and undertook voluntary work for Relate and then as a Justice of the Peace before becoming a Chairman.
Throughout her life she travelled widely with her husband making many
close friends from around the world.
Golf and Bridge were both passions
which she enjoyed to the end.
There will be a private family service at Nidd Church in the coming days.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 27, 2020