|
|
|
HAIRSINE
Joan
(nee Evison)
Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on Friday 20th December 2019, of Gilberdyke (formerly Blacktoft Grange, Sandholme), aged 83 years.
Joan was the dearly loved wife of the late Alan, much loved Mum of Sarah and Rachel, Mother-in-law of Andy and Russ,
Grandma to Abbie, Dan, Thomas, Amy and Beth and sister to the late John,
also dear relative and friend.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Michael's Church, Eastrington on Friday 10th January 2020 at 10.30am followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only; if desired donations for Yorkshire Cancer Research
would be welcomed.
Enquiries to Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden DN14 7AE.
Tel. 01430 430122.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 2, 2020