HAIRSINE
Joan
(nee Evison)
Sarah, Rachel and families would like to express heartfelt thanks for the expressions of love and support following their sad loss. Thanks also to the staff at Castle Hill Hospital for their care and attention.
Special thanks to Reverend James Little for the thoughtful and caring service, the local church communities and everyone concerned in the funeral arrangements which helped to make the day such a special tribute to Joan.
We are grateful to family and friends for beautiful floral tributes and generous donations for Yorkshire Cancer Research
in Joan's memory.
Joan, our Mum and Grandma,
forever loved and sadly missed.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 21, 2020