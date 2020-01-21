Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hairsine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Hairsine

Notice

Joan Hairsine Notice
HAIRSINE
Joan
(nee Evison)
Sarah, Rachel and families would like to express heartfelt thanks for the expressions of love and support following their sad loss. Thanks also to the staff at Castle Hill Hospital for their care and attention.
Special thanks to Reverend James Little for the thoughtful and caring service, the local church communities and everyone concerned in the funeral arrangements which helped to make the day such a special tribute to Joan.
We are grateful to family and friends for beautiful floral tributes and generous donations for Yorkshire Cancer Research
in Joan's memory.
Joan, our Mum and Grandma,
forever loved and sadly missed.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -