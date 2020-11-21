Home

Joan Hill

Passed away peacefully November 12th, aged 97 years.

Much loved wife of the late Les MRCVS (Long time Otley Vet). Dearly loved mum of Wendy, Jenny, Jonathan and mother-in-law of Dick, Alison and the late Paul, adored granny Anna, Charlotte, Beccy, Adam and in-law Pete and great granny to William, Jack, Violet and Theodore.

Private Funeral service will take place at Otley United Reformed Church on December 8th. Donations in lieu of flowers may be donated to the RNLI and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance via www.edwinpoundsandsons.co.ukfuneral announcement page
or give to the family.
Special thanks must go to all staff and carers at New Line Care Home.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020
