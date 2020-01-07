|
JACKSON
Joan Elizabeth
(née Beck)
Formerly of Roundhay, Leeds.
Died peacefully in hospital on
16th December 2019.
Wife of the late Bob Jackson and adored mother to Anne (dec), Michael and Christopher and grandma to Ben (Dec), Tom, Libby and John.
Funeral to be held on Friday 10th January at St James Church, Fulmer, Buckinghamshire. Donations if desired for
Primary Immunodeficiency UK
c/o funeral directors.
Enquiries to A Cain Funeral Service Ltd 02085730664
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 7, 2020