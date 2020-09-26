Home

J Rymer Funeral Service
15 Penleys Grove Street
York, North Yorkshire YO31 7PW
01904 624320
Joan Liddle

Joan Liddle Notice
Liddle Joan On 17th September, aged 89 years.
(Formerly of Cawood)
Dearly loved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mother of Peter and Brian
and mother-in-law of Lorraine.
Grandmother of Georgia and
Adam and "Granny" to Bianca
and Kazari and sister to Pat.
A family service will take place at
The Parsonage, Escrick followed by
interment at Cawood Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Joan may be given directly to The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
J Rymer Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01904 624 320.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020
