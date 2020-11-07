Home

LONG JOAN CANTRILL
(Nee Feather)
On 27th October 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Fairmount
Nursing Home, Shipley.
Joan aged 95 years.


Beloved wife of the late William (Bill).Much loved Mum of Jane & John and Duncan & Brenda, dearly loved Noma of Louise & Chris, Susie & Ian, Georgina & Elliott and Will & Zoe, treasured Noma the Great of Marianne, Bridget and Rafferty.

Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Joan, for Martin House Children's Hospice, would be greatly appreciated.
To leave a message of condolence or to donate online, please visit the
obituaries page www.lyndonmlesson.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 7, 2020
