CUTTLE JOANNE (nee Rose) Of Carleton, Pontefract, passed away peacefully in The Prince of Wales Hospice on 12th April 2020, aged 51 years. Dearly loved Mum of Roberta, Frazer and Isobel, beloved daughter of Davena and the late Brian Rose, adored partner of Carl, much loved sister of Amanda and dear friend Andrew, father of her children. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, April 29th. Family flowers only. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Joanne would be appreciated to The Prince of Wales Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract
01977 600074.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 23, 2020
