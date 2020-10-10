|
|
|
ATHERFOLD John Died on 5th October 2020, aged 88 years.
Remembered and loved by his wife,
children and grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 16th October at Rose
Hill Crematorium at 3pm.
Social distancing to apply.
Family flowers only.
Donations to British Heart Foundation
can be donated online at https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate/donate-form
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 80 High Road,
Balby, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 858888
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020