|
|
|
Batchelor John Albert The family and his partner Mary wish to express their appreciation for all the cards, letters, messages of condolence and kind expressions of sympathy on the sad loss of John, a much-loved father, grandfather and partner.
Thank you to everyone who attended the Service of Thanksgiving at
Trinity Methodist Church and especially to Rev Ben Clowes,
Rev John Sadler and Rev Colin Vere for their heartfelt words, and the organist Mr David Wilberforce for the uplifting music.
Thanks also to the healthcare professionals for their support throughout his illness and to
H. C. Townsend & Son,
Funeral Directors, for their dignified care and support.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 23, 2020