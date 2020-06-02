John Beckett
BECKETT
John
Of Newton-le-Willows,
(formerly of Shipton by Beningbrough)
died peacefully at home on May 28th,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Judith
and a much loved father to Stuart.
Due to the current circumstances a
private family service will take place at Darlington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent to
Herriot Hospice Homecare, 18 Omega Business Village, Thurston Road, Northallerton. DL6 2NJ.

Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
