BECKETT

John

Of Newton-le-Willows,

(formerly of Shipton by Beningbrough)

died peacefully at home on May 28th,

aged 77 years.

Beloved husband of the late Judith

and a much loved father to Stuart.

Due to the current circumstances a

private family service will take place at Darlington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired may be sent to

Herriot Hospice Homecare, 18 Omega Business Village, Thurston Road, Northallerton. DL6 2NJ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store