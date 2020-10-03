Home

POWERED BY

Services
F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bielby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bielby

Notice Condolences

John Bielby Notice
BIELBY John Henry of Allerston,
formerly Great Barugh and Newby.
On September 29th peacefully in hospital,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey,
father of Ruth and Ivan, grandfather of Chloë, great grandfather of
Elpheen, Tabitha and Meredith.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium
on Thursday 8th October 2020
at 12 noon. Donations welcomed to
St Catherine's Hospice and
Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors,
Snainton YO13 9AP.
Many thanks to John's neighbours
and friends for their kindness.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F A Stockill and Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -