BIELBY John Henry of Allerston,
formerly Great Barugh and Newby.
On September 29th peacefully in hospital,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey,
father of Ruth and Ivan, grandfather of Chloë, great grandfather of
Elpheen, Tabitha and Meredith.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium
on Thursday 8th October 2020
at 12 noon. Donations welcomed to
St Catherine's Hospice and
Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors,
Snainton YO13 9AP.
Many thanks to John's neighbours
and friends for their kindness.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020