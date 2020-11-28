Home

Birley John Robert Of Scalby, died peacefully on
24th November 2020 at hospital,
aged 87 years, after an
illness bravely borne.

Beloved husband of Judith and
devoted and much-loved father of
Stephen, Kathryn and Anthony.
Cherished grandad and great-grandad
and a good friend to many.

Service followed by interment at
St Laurence's Church, Scalby on
Thursday 10th December 2020 at
1.30 p.m (limited to immediate family).

Family flowers only. Donations to
the YMCA (Scarborough).
Enquiries to F. A. Stockill and Son (01723) 859279.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020
